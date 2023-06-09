A Manteno man has been arrested on federal felony charges, including assault of law enforcement officers, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Quinn Keen, 35, of Manteno, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with:
• assaulting, resisting or impeding officers;
• civil disorder;
• entering and remaining, disorderly and disruptive conduct and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds;
• disorderly conduct;
• act of physical violence;
• parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
Keen was arrested April 6 in Chicago and made his initial court appearance April 7 in the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.
According to court records, Keen was released by a federal district judge on a $10,000 recognizance bond. Keen’s next court date is Aug. 29.
Disrupting Congress
Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section claim Keen’s actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.
According to a charging document submitted to the court by an FBI agent, on July 20, 2021, an anonymous complainant submitted an online tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center, which provided, in pertinent part: “Quinn [KEEN] was bragging of being at the Capitol attack, showed video of himself smoking pot in Capitol building.”
The person said they were related to Keen and resided at the last known permanent address of Keen in Illinois, according to the document.
The person indicated that Keen had not been present at that address for approximately three or four months. The person believed that Keen lived out of his car and stated that Keen had previously lived on the streets and under a bridge, the document said.
In November 2021, the agent interviewed two more people related to Keen.
Keen was traveling to Washington, D.C. and stayed with one of them at some point during Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2021, the 19-page court document said.
The third family member interviewed said Keen made a visit to their house in July 2021. Keen told him he had been in Washington, D.C. the day of the riots.
The document also includes text messages exchanged between one of the family members and Keen the day of the riot.
Text messages
According to the text messages, the family member told Keen what he did was shameful and they would not speak to him again until admitted what he did was wrong, the court document said.
A picture taken by a family member when Keen visited in July 2021 helped the FBI agent identify Keen in footage and pictures of the riot, according to the court document.
Photo stills from video footage at the Capitol show a man the FBI agent believed to be Keen throwing water at police, throwing a water bottle toward police and pushing a police officer to the ground.
There are also photos and video of Keen entering the Capitol Building, in the court document.
There is an image of what authorities believe is Keen smoking what appeared to be a “joint,” according to the court document.
Keen left the Capitol Building approximately 45 minutes later, the court document said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
