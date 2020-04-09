Manteno makes some noise to honor front-line workers

Jami McElroy and her family — Sam, 6, Mason, 12, husband Eric, and Olivia, 9 — made plenty of noise at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Manteno during the village-wide “Let’s Get Loud, Manteno” event to honor front-line workers.
Along with car horns heard across town, Manteno residents took to their driveways with everything from air horns, pots and pans, musical instruments and even fireworks to make noise for a few minutes to express their thanks to all the front-line workers in the community.
The event was a nice way for the community to show thanks from afar, McElroy said.
