Members of the Manteno American Legion Color Guard march to post the colors during a ceremony Monday at Veterans Cemetery, a remote cemetery east of the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno where the remains of 78 U.S. veterans lie.
Manteno American Legion Post 755 Commander Joe Gaca, right, bows his head as chaplain Dan Horton prays during a ceremony Monday at Veterans Cemetery, a remote cemetery east of the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno where the remains of 78 U.S. veterans lie. Manteno American Legion Color Guard member and Post 755 Jr. Vice Commander Dan Gerber, at left, stands at rest with the color guard as they posted the colors for the ceremony.
Army Veteran Bob Johnson, of Manteno, stands at attention as "Taps" is played Monday during a ceremony at Veterans Cemetery in Manteno. Playing taps for the third year as an honoree member of the Manteno American Legion Color Guard was Erin Drexler, a Troop 319 Eagle Scout leader and 2022 graduate of Manteno High School.
Attendees gather for a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Veterans Cemetery, a remote cemetery east of the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno where the remains of 78 U.S. veterans lie. All five branches are represented at the cemetery, as servicemen and two servicewomen from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard buried there between 1986 and 2007. Simple bronze plates mark their graves, denoting their service in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
Erin Drexler, honoree member of the Manteno American Legion Color Guard, performs "Taps" on Monday during a ceremony at Veterans Cemetery in Manteno. Drexler, a Troop 319 Eagle Scout leader and 2022 graduate of Manteno High School, toured for her third year with the Manteno American Legion Post 755 for the annual Memorial Day tour to five area cemeteries.
Members of the Manteno American Legion Color Guard post the colors during a ceremony Monday at Veterans Cemetery, a remote cemetery east of the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno where the remains of 78 U.S. veterans lie.
Manteno American Legion Post 755 Commander Joe Gaca, right, and chaplain Dan Horton lead a ceremony Monday at Veterans Cemetery, a remote cemetery east of the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno where the remains of 78 U.S. veterans lie.
Members of the Manteno American Legion Color Guard march to post the colors during a ceremony Monday at Veterans Cemetery, a remote cemetery east of the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno where the remains of 78 U.S. veterans lie.
Manteno American Legion Post 755 Commander Joe Gaca, right, bows his head as chaplain Dan Horton prays during a ceremony Monday at Veterans Cemetery, a remote cemetery east of the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno where the remains of 78 U.S. veterans lie. Manteno American Legion Color Guard member and Post 755 Jr. Vice Commander Dan Gerber, at left, stands at rest with the color guard as they posted the colors for the ceremony.
Army Veteran Bob Johnson, of Manteno, stands at attention as "Taps" is played Monday during a ceremony at Veterans Cemetery in Manteno. Playing taps for the third year as an honoree member of the Manteno American Legion Color Guard was Erin Drexler, a Troop 319 Eagle Scout leader and 2022 graduate of Manteno High School.
Attendees gather for a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Veterans Cemetery, a remote cemetery east of the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno where the remains of 78 U.S. veterans lie. All five branches are represented at the cemetery, as servicemen and two servicewomen from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard buried there between 1986 and 2007. Simple bronze plates mark their graves, denoting their service in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
Erin Drexler, honoree member of the Manteno American Legion Color Guard, performs "Taps" on Monday during a ceremony at Veterans Cemetery in Manteno. Drexler, a Troop 319 Eagle Scout leader and 2022 graduate of Manteno High School, toured for her third year with the Manteno American Legion Post 755 for the annual Memorial Day tour to five area cemeteries.
Members of the Manteno American Legion Color Guard post the colors during a ceremony Monday at Veterans Cemetery, a remote cemetery east of the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno where the remains of 78 U.S. veterans lie.
Manteno American Legion Post 755 Commander Joe Gaca, right, and chaplain Dan Horton lead a ceremony Monday at Veterans Cemetery, a remote cemetery east of the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno where the remains of 78 U.S. veterans lie.
Members of the Manteno American Legion Color Guard marched up to a grouping of 78 American-flag-marked graves at the Veterans Cemetery on Monday morning.
The remote cemetery east of the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno is one of five stops on the Manteno American Legion Post 755’s annual tour to perform memorial ceremonies in honor of fallen and deceased veterans on Memorial Day.
A small audience gathered at the rural location to honor the service of the 78 U.S. veterans that lie there. All five branches are represented at the cemetery, as servicemen and two servicewomen from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard were buried there between 1986 and 2007.
Simple bronze plates mark their graves, denoting their service in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
Edwin Adolph Pihlgren, 72, became the first resident to be buried at the cemetery in 1986, shortly after the Manteno Veterans’ Home opened.
The last burial was Wilie Lee John, 57, who died March 29, 2007, and was buried at the veterans’ home cemetery on April 5, 2007.
While most veteran burials are now held at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery near Elwood, Manteno is one of only two state veterans’ homes, the other being Quincy, to have its own cemetery.
The Legion’s tour ends with a march stepping off from Post 755 to Manteno Legion Park for the final ceremony of the day.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.