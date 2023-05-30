Members of the Manteno American Legion Color Guard marched up to a grouping of 78 American-flag-marked graves at the Veterans Cemetery on Monday morning.

The remote cemetery east of the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno is one of five stops on the Manteno American Legion Post 755’s annual tour to perform memorial ceremonies in honor of fallen and deceased veterans on Memorial Day.

A small audience gathered at the rural location to honor the service of the 78 U.S. veterans that lie there. All five branches are represented at the cemetery, as servicemen and two servicewomen from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard were buried there between 1986 and 2007.

