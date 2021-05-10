Fire on the Square

The village of Manteno and Intrinsic Arts presents Fire on the Square, a new and free monthly event to showcase local fire performance artists, musicians and build community.

 Photo submitted

The events will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21 and Oct. 19.

This is a participatory event. Participants and attendees are encouraged to bring poi, hoops, drums, guitars, etc. Limited practice props will be available for testing. All acoustic instruments welcome.

Nestled between a park and downtown Manteno, organizers say the Square on Second provides an ideal space to showcase the fire and flow arts.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., there will be various workshops and skill shares. Fire Safety Class will start around 7:30 p.m. All fire performers must attend the class. Fire performances start as soon as the class is finished.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.