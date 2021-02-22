MANTENO — The public ice rink at Legacy Park at 1725 N. Maple St. in Manteno is open. The village has been able to clear the snow off the rink so it can be used.
The rink does have some set times for hockey, and those are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, 4 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight on Saturday; and 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. If no hockey is taking place, the rink is open for public skating.
For more information, visit villageofmanteno.com/parks-recreation.
