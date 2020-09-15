Daily Journal staff report
MANTENO — Cody McCullough will be providing a program on World War I and World War II at the Manteno-Rockville Museum from noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
This program will be conducted with social distancing guidelines and face masks should be worn.
The Manteno-Rockville Museum is located at 192 W. Third St. in Manteno. For more information, call 815-933-2055.
