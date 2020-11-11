Daily Journal staff report
MANTENO — Manteno High School joins a growing list of local schools in making a temporary shift to remote learning.
Remote learning for high school students begins today, with in-person learning set to resume Nov. 30.
The shift is due to staffing concerns and the reduced availability of substitute teachers, according to the announcement on the high school’s Facebook page.
Manteno Elementary and Manteno Middle schools are set to continue with in-person learning during this time.
High school students will follow their normal daily schedule while on remote learning, according to the announcement.
The daily schedule for all in-person and remote students at Manteno High School is 8:05 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to Manteno CUSD 5’s school reopening plan.
As of Monday, the district has 17 current positive COVID-19 cases out of 1,885 students and 305 staff members, according to its website.
Bradley Elementary District 61 and Liberty Intermediate in Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 are also on temporary shifts to remote learning and scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Nov. 30.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School has also gone remote for three weeks and may return to blended learning Nov. 30 depending on local and school-wide COVID-19 metrics.
Kankakee School District 111 begins its temporary shift to remote learning Friday and is set to return to blended learning Dec. 14.
