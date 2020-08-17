MANTENO— Marjorie Cilley has sewn and donated 2,000 face masks and counting since the start of the pandemic and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
The time and dedication she puts into the task would be impressive at any age, but at 91 years old, Cilley’s busy hands are a force for good.
The former kindergarten teacher’s handiwork has made its way from her Manteno home to a health clinic in Texas, the Navajo Nation in Arizona, family members in Seattle, California and Ohio, and as far away as her grandson’s mission trip in Austria.
She has provided them for Riverside hospital patients, left them for shoppers at the Kankakee Farmers Market and sent them to a grocery store in Eureka, Ill., and various other places suggested by her pastor at Manteno United Methodist Church.
She also leaves masks out on a chair on her front lawn for neighbors and passers-by to take as they need; she offers them for free, but people have started donating money and materials for her efforts.
One mask recipient brought Cilley a dozen roses, and a mother brought her two small daughters over with pictures they drew to thank her.
“It’s so neat to see people are appreciative of what she’s doing,” said daughter Ruth Reynolds, of Manteno. “That’s not why she’s doing it. She is doing it just to keep busy, to have something to do and give them away.”
Last week, Cilley was busy making 200 child-sized white cloth masks for the Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana.
It takes her about 20 minutes to make one mask from start to finish.
“If I worked hard into the night, I could probably do 30, but if I’m kind of lazy, I could probably do 20 in a day,” she said.
A pile of thank-you cards from mask recipients lie next to spools of thread and elastic on a table in her living room reminding her of why she is determined to help others during this time.
“I’m very humbled to think that people have taken time to thank me for the masks,” she said.
Cilley began sewing face masks before returning home from Arizona, where she spends winters, in mid-March. She realized she would need a mask for the plane, so she found instructions online on how to make them.
She gave extras out to family and friends and hasn’t turned back since.
“Because I live alone, I don’t have a lot to do,” Cilley said. “I thought, ‘Well, I like to make the masks, so I think I’ll make them and I’ll just offer them to anybody that wants them.’”
Her knack for sewing dates much further back than the pandemic.
Cilley recalled sewing next to her grandmother, a perfectionist who would make her redo something if it didn’t look right.
She also remembered a time when her sewing teacher in junior high school noticed her talents and asked if she could make her a dress.
“I am very careful with my sewing,” she said. “I want things to look really nice when I’m done.”
Cilley takes pride in what she sews, from face masks and microwave bowl cozies to the clothes she used to sew for her four children.
“I would encourage people, if they can do something [to help others], just do it,” she said. “If it’s a little bit uncomfortable, and you think nobody is going to appreciate it, maybe somebody will.”
Reynolds added that her mother’s energy and drive to keep making masks is “pretty remarkable.”
“For a while we couldn’t get elastic, and she was running out of fabric,” Reynolds said. “I said, ‘I guess you can’t make any more.’ Then somebody brought her fabric, and somebody else brought elastic. I’m like, ‘Well, I guess God still wants you to make masks.’”
Prices on mask-making materials have fluctuated over the past several months because of increased demand. They’ve gone back down, but certain patterned fabrics are still hard to come by.
“I’ve done all the sports teams, but you cannot find any Cubs or Sox fabric anywhere,” Cilley said. “It’s disappointing because a lot of people would like that.”
Cilley was a kindergarten teacher for 32 years, including 25 years at Glen Ellyn School District 41. She has 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Like many people right now, she hasn’t been able to see them as often as she would like to during the pandemic.
“If I didn’t keep busy with something, my knitting, sewing, whatever, I might be depressed,” Cilley said. “I might wish that I had more people come visit or be unhappy with the weather or something, but when I keep busy, then I just am content with life.”
