MANTENO — Tucked into the southwest corner of the 132-acre Manteno Golf Club sits a gazebo.
Placed between the tee boxes of holes seven and four and the third hole putting green, the gazebo serves as a storm shelter since it was donated to the course in August 1989 by the late Myra Graff.
However, it had fallen into some disrepair. It was in need of some carpentry, fresh paint, landscaping and a new roof.
In stepped three women — Martha Kasler, Rita Richards and Margie Mortell —who were dedicated to making sure the Graff gift did not fall any further into disrepair.
The three women, who were the three other members of the golfing foursome with Graff, donated $1,800 to have the structure repainted. Graff had established a fund to support women’s golf. Much of the fund was used for women’s golf events.
The last of the fund will pay for the gazebo paint and painter.
Owned by the village of Manteno since the early 1980s, the course has been under the management of the volunteer not-for-profit organization, Save Our Golf Course, since 2006.
To some, the restoration of the gazebo may not seem like much, but for the course’s management, it is important. A well-run course is not just about the fairways and the greens, but the entire property.
Annette LaMore, president of the SOGC board, said the gazebo restoration had been a target of the board for the past few years. However, due to prioritizing improvement projects, the gazebo was far down the list until the threesome stepped forward.
“To be honest, we didn’t think about it because we have so many other priorities,” LaMore said. “This gazebo needed some love. This has just been a blessing. I can now be used again.”
The gazebo was designed by Kankakee architect Jeff Jarvis and built by Tim Stewart Construction of Manteno.
The gazebo basically serves as a shelter for golfers, either from rain, lightning, snow, wind or even the sun.
In addition to landscaping and painting, LaMore is hoping a new roof can be put on the structure. That cost could be $4,000 to $5,000.
LaMore said this type of charity shows there are people here that want to help.
“There are so many people who want to get things done here. We take this place on like it’s our baby. We want to see it presented at its best,” she said. “This is a wonderful place to be. We’re blessed to have a course like this.”
Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent noted the village likely will have the bond issue paid off in 10 years, which means the debt then will be off of the backs of village taxpayers.
He said without the not-for-profit group, the course likely would not exist.
Myra Graff, who died in April 2005, was the wife of Dr. Richard Graff. Dr. Graff retired from from the State Mental Health Department in 1966 after a 37-year career.
From 1954-66, he was superintendent of the then-Manteno State Hospital, now as the Illinois Veterans Home. He died in 1981.
The state had owned the property where the Manteno Golf Club first developed a 67.7-acres, nine-hole course.
