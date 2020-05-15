staff report
MANTENO — Several upcoming events in the village of Manteno have been canceled due to restrictions put in place by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order limiting nonessential activities and social gatherings.
Though the events weren’t scheduled to take place until June, village board members said the cancellations were necessary because of the uncertain nature of whether social gatherings will be allowed or advisable in the coming weeks.
The following events have been canceled or postponed:
• Movies in the Park set for June 5 has been canceled.
• The first of three concerts in the Rockin’ on the Square Summer Concert Series, set for June 19, has been canceled. The concerts planned for July 17 and Aug. 21 will be re-evaluated at a later date.
• The Golf Cart Parade planned for June 19 has been tentatively rescheduled for Aug. 21 to coincide with the August Rockin’ on the Square concert should it go on as planned.
• Cruise Nights in June have been canceled, with a re-evaluation planned for the July events.
• Yoga in the Square has been canceled for June, with July to be re-evaluated.
The state recently released its Restore Illinois plan, a phased-in regional approach to reopening. Regions must meet a number of benchmarks in order to move through the phases toward reopening businesses and expanding gathering sizes. As the community moves through the phases, board members say they will continue to re-evaluate events and gatherings.
Information about ongoing closures due to COVID-19 and availability of services can be found on the village’s website, villageofmanteno.com, and its Facebook page.
