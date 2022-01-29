Daily Journal staff report
MANTENO — A benefit was held Jan. 22 at the Manteno American Legion for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Officer Tyler Bailey.
According to Dan Gerber, veteran and junior vice commander of Manteno American Legion Post 755, the event was “to raise funds and show our gratitude for our police and their sacrifices.”
Gerber shared that close to $9,000 was raised from raffles, hamburger sales and donations, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be turned over to the Bradley Police Department for distribution to the officers’ families.
“We were honored to have [Rittmanic’s and Bailey’s] friends and family in attendance as well as the many police officers who stopped to show their support,” Gerber said.
