BUCKLEY — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and Iroquois County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a fuel tanker trailer in rural Buckley last Friday.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Garrett Meyer, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. He was a resident of Nashville, which is located more than 240 miles from Kankakee in southern Illinois.
An autopsy was conducted at the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, the results of which are pending toxicology.
The fuel tanker trailer was located at 366 E. 800N Road, the release said.
Buckley, Paxton and the Urbana fire departments assisted in removing Meyer’s body. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit assisted in the investigation.
The incident remains under investigation, according to the release.
