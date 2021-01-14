Daily Journal staff report
MANTENO — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a field Tuesday.
According to police, they received a call for a welfare check by a relative of the man.
His body was found in the area of North 2000E Road and East 7000N Road, south of Manteno. Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said it appeared the victim died of a self-inflicted injury.
A final cause of death awaits toxicology results, he said.
