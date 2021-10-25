BRADLEY — The ever-growing list of restaurants being forced to reduce their hours of operation or simply close all together has two more victims starting today.
This time, it is the two Bradley locations of the popular sandwich and pizza restaurant, Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders, 200 Kennedy Drive and 1240 N. Kinzie Ave.
In a Facebook post late last week, owners Jeff and Angie Hersha noted the decision to close both locations on Mondays — starting today — for the foreseeable future had been made with great regret.
In addition, the owners said they are also reducing the Kennedy Drive location’s hours of service by one hour each day, beginning this week. Instead of closing as they have for years at 10 p.m., they will now close at 9 p.m.
The Kinzie Avenue location opened in November 1995 and the Kennedy Drive eatery opened in December 1999.
Prior to these new schedule modifications, the Kennedy Drive restaurant had been open daily, except Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., while the Kinzie Avenue site was open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“This is all due to our inability to staff our restaurants properly,” the couple wrote on Facebook.
They stated they have been very concerned about the hours their staff had been working to keep the restaurants opened.
“They are tired and all are working too hard,” the message read. “Work shouldn’t be that way. So, with these changes, Angie and I hope that the stress will be decreased, and the smiles of our employees will increase!”
The owners noted they are proud of the current staff for three top reasons. First, they are “working” Americans; they are Mancino’s employees; and they continue to do good work.
They noted their success as business owners is tired directly to the employees and “we want them to be happy working here with us.”
The concluded their message by thanking those who continue to patronize their business.
“The greatest people in town dine here,” they concluded.
Late in 2020, the business owners made the decision to close their restaurants on Sundays, citing the hours their employees were working.
In recent weeks, Blue’s Cafe in Kankakee and Beggars Pizza in Bourbonnais temporarily closed due to work shortages. JR’s Chicken, which has a Kankakee and a Bourbonnais location, closed the Bourbonnais site due to this same issue.
Restaurants and businesses in general have been experiencing difficulties in getting workers to return to the job market with the COVID-induced shutdown and its ramifications.
