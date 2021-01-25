KANKAKEE — The “Man Up” series, organized by Kankakee City Life Center and Illinois Coalition for Community Services, comes to an end on Tuesday evening. The series is designed for young men in high school who might be in need of advice and teachings from adults in the community who were once in their shoes.
“I think it’s really important for young men to get a grasp on what being a man actually means,” said Jovan Marshall, city life director at Kankakee City Life Center.
“Especially looking at the stats and seeing how many young people in general are growing up without a father and so many times they’re getting their thoughts on what manhood is through television and music videos.”
For the last two Tuesdays, “Man Up” has featured a number of speakers who have broken down a piece of manhood. Topics have included everything from what manhood means to etiquette to being a gentleman to table manners and beyond. To wrap up the series, they will be discussing relationships.
“We wanted to get in front of them with some really good young guys and adult leaders — people who want to be a positive influence on young men and kind of pour into them a little bit,” continued Marshall.
With interesting and applicable advice and information given by the presenters, coupled with activities and giveaways, the event has been a hit with attendees. Event organizer with Illinois Coalition for Community Services, Rhonda Currie, said that they are working on ways to expand and continue the series.
“I know a few of the gentlemen have told me that, when they announced last week that [Tuesday] would be the last of the series, the young men were disappointed,” said Currie. “They’ve really enjoyed being engaged with the series and interacting with the men.”
From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26., the finale will run both in-person and online. According to the event’s Facebook page, the in-person option will have interactive and fun activities.
“This group of young men have been very touched and I see the impact that it is for the group — primarily African-American young men — to have so many African-American men there as role models and leaders,” said Currie. “They were very supportive and very thankful.”
The virtual option also will be available for those who can’t attend in person. The in-person event is limited to 20 students and will be held in the back gym of Kankakee High School. Online viewers can watch through Kankakee City Life’s Facebook page or on YouTube via the Kankakee Church channel. For more information on “Man Up,” go to bit.ly/2LKZ5Fd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.