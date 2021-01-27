By Daily Journal Staff Report
KANKAKEE — The “Man Up” series, organized by Kankakee City Life Center and Illinois Coalition for Community Services, will conclude next Tuesday.
Due to inclement weather last week, the event — originally set for Tuesday, Jan. 26 — was postponed to the following week.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.2, the finale will run both in-person and online. According to the event’s Facebook page, the in-person option will have interactive and fun activities.
The virtual option also will be available for those who can’t attend in person. The in-person event is limited to 20 students and will be held in the back gym of Kankakee High School. Online viewers can watch through Kankakee City Life’s Facebook page or on YouTube via the Kankakee Church channel. For more information on “Man Up,” go to bit.ly/2LKZ5Fd.
