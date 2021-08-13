Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the location of the collision.
An Indiana man is dead after a vehicle vs. train collision Thursday evening at the Kankakee/Will county line.
Robert O’Connell, 30, DeMotte, Ind., was the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle struck by a southbound train at 12000North Road and Route 50 around 5 p.m. He died Thursday at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
Amtrak Illinois 393 had departed Chicago about 4 p.m. and was delayed for about three hours.
