MANTENO — A man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on U.S. Route 45/52, 4 miles west of Manteno.
Illinois State Police said the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was the driver of a 2010 Nissan Altima.
The driver of a 2008 Saturn Vue, a 64-year-old woman from Elwood, was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
State police said a preliminary investigation indicated at 9:44 p.m. the Saturn was traveling north on Route 45/52 near 9000N Road. The Nissan was traveling south in the northbound lanes and crashed head-on with the Saturn.
The Nissan became fully engulfed with the driver trapped inside the vehicle. The Saturn came to rest in a ditch on the eastside of the roadway.
State police said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.
