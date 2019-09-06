KANKAKEE — A man jumped off the Schuyler Avenue bridge Friday.
Rescue personnel found him more than an hour after he jumped off the west side of the bridge at about 10 a.m.
He was taken to a local hospital.
An eyewitness was driving north on the bridge when she saw a woman and five or six police officers talking to the man, who was hanging onto the outside rail.
The eyewitness said he jumped and she heard someone yell, "No. No. No."
Three boats searched for the man near where he went in the water.
