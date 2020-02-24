KANKAKEE — A man suffered burns in a house fire in the 300 block of South Cannon Avenue at 3 a.m. today, according to Kankakee Fire Chef Damon Schuldt.
The victim was transferred to a Chicago area hospital in stable condition for treatment. He was the lone occupant of the house, Schuldt said. After the man escaped the house, a neighbor called 911 and cared for him before firefighters arrived.
There was extensive fire damage to the first floor, with heat damage to the second floor, Schuldt said.
"The cause is under investigation, however, we do not believe arson was a factor," he said.
There was no damage estimate. No firefighters were injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!