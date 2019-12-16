KANKAKEE — The body of a Kankakee man was found in the burnt-out remains of a van after Kankakee firefighters had extinguished the blaze on Sunday.
Donald Whitaker, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. An autopsy was scheduled for today.
Whitaker had been living in the conversion van in the backyard of a house in the 100 block of West Oak Street, Gessner said.
Foul play is not suspected, Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said. Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:40 a.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!