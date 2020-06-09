BEECHER — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash in which John E. Van Kalker, of Crete, was killed near Beecher in Will County on Monday.
Van Kalker, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Will County Coroner’s office had not identified the man as of Tuesday morning.
The Will County Sheriff’s office said the single-engine plane took off with one man aboard before 10 a.m. from Bult Field, 28261 S. Kedzie Ave., Monee.
According to media reports, a witness said the plane sounded like it was having engine trouble. Van Kalker tried to land the plane but lost control before crashing in a cornfield 400 yards south of West Offner Road.
