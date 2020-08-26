GILMAN — Frank W. Horn, 70, of Burbank, died in a single-vehicle crash today on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County.
According to Illinois State Police District 21, a preliminary investigation indicated Horn was the driver of a 2008 Ford Focus that was traveling north on I-57 near mile marker 283 (Gilman) in the right lane about 12:22 p.m.
The vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a fence and a tree before coming to rest. Horn was pronounced dead on scene by the Iroquois County coroner.
The front seat passenger, a 79-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!