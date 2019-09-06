KANKAKEE — Deangelo Shelby, of Kankakee, was pronounced dead after he was pulled from the Kankakee River by emergency personnel after he jumped from the South Schuyler Avenue bridge on Friday.
Shelby, 28, was pronounced dead at 11:52 a.m. at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, which is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m.
Shelby jumped from the west side of the bridge at about 10 a.m. Searchers found him about 11:15 a.m.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman could not say what led Shelby to jump.
An eyewitness was driving north on the bridge when she saw a woman and five or six police officers talking to Shelby, who was hanging onto the outside rail.
The eyewitness said he jumped, and she heard someone yell, “No. No. No.”
Three boats searched for Shelby near where he went in the water.
