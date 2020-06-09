KANKAKEE — Salvador Bedolla-Gaytan, of Kankakee, died after falling from the roof of a neighbor's house in the 900 block of South Nelson Avenue on Monday.
Bedolla-Gaytan, 49, was trimming branches from the house when he lost his balance and fell 30 feet, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
The accident occurred at 3:30 p.m., and Bedolla-Gaytan was pronounced dead at AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital.
Gessner said the final cause of death awaits toxicology reports, which is standard protocol.
