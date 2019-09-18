CISSNA PARK — A Cissna Park police officer was treated for minor injuries at Iroquois Memorial Hospital after the parked squad car he was sitting in was hit by another vehicle Sept. 13.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, a vehicle driven by William Ionescu, 20, of Lincolnwood, was northbound on South Second Street near the intersection with West Koplin Avenue when the driver fell asleep.
Ionescu woke up when his vehicle hit a tree. He lost control of the vehicle, striking an unoccupied parked vehicle and then the squad car.
Ionescu was issued a ticket for failing to reduce speed to avoid and accident.
