KANKAKEE — A man is in serious condition at a local hospital after attempting to hang himself from the South Schuyler Avenue bridge on Friday.
The incident occurred at about 5 p.m., according to Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman.
On Sept. 6, a Kankakee man died after he jumped from the Schuyler bridge into the Kankakee River.
A man remains hospitalized after he jumped from the North Street Bridge onto Interstate 57 on Sept. 4.
