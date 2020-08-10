It has been a point of discussion and debate for years, but it now appears there are clear signals that the Northfield Square mall property is set to enter its next phase of development.
The “signal” came from none other than the co-owner of the Bradley-based property, Mason Asset Management. The property is also co-owned by Namdar Realty Group.
Elliot Nassim, president of Mason Asset, was recently quoted in a New York Times story about the fate of American malls as department stores are disappearing from the retail landscape.
While Northfield remains open, there is no question the property as it currently exists cannot sustain itself in its current form.
“Filling in one anchor space, generally, is doable,” Nassim stated in the July interview. “But once you get hit by two others and you’re dealing with three anchor closures, that’s usually where we become a little more likely to put it into the bucket of a redevelopment.”
So, while this will not come as a shock to most brick-and-mortar retail shoppers here, the mall appears destined for a significant transformation.
Nassim’s public words mark the first time ownership — any of the mall’s ownership groups since its opening in August 1990 — have clearly signaled the end of the retail complex is near.
We all know the drill by now. Sears closed its 107,000-square-foot store in Northfield in mid-2018. Less than one month later, ownership was hit with a double whammy. Carson’s was closing its men’s and women’s stores, meaning three of the four retail anchors were gone.
J.C. Penney, the fourth and final anchor store, is now completing the final stages of its going-out-of-business sale.
A 527,000-square-foot mall without anchor stores is like a cruise ship without a rudder.
“Redevelopment is the future,” noted Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson. “This location will have mixed uses: Entertainment, service and small-scale retail.”
Watson said village officials have had only limited conversation with the mall’s owners.
But because Bradley has a significant stake in the mall — the village purchased the former 80,000-square-foot Carson’s men’s store site for $1.1 million in October — it has more than just the typical municipal government-business interest.
“That was part of our reason for ownership. We have skin in the game and this is not just a one-way street,” he said regarding future plans.
Bradley also invested $15,000 into hiring the Greater Waukegan Development Coalition to look at the mall property from the perspective of a developer. The coalition would then share a process to make this project a success, meaning to find the best possible people who have an area of expertise and bring them in as partners to make these projects happen.
In its report to the village, the group laid out the possibilities of intermingling housing, office areas, some retail along with convention center through a mix of repurposing existing space along with some likely new construction.
In other words, whatever direction development may take at Northfield Square mall is that what we see there today is most certainly what we will not see in the future if this site is to remain a key piece in the future development of Kankakee County.
In fact, this property — based on where it sits between the expanding manufacturing plants of CSL Behring and Nucor Steel, along with retail growth along Illinois Route 50 here — must remain vital. This area cannot develop to its highest and best use if the mall property fails to become vibrant.
The region took its shot with a mall. Unfortunately, the development turned out to be on the back end of mall’s popularity with shoppers. This fact doesn’t mean the location is cursed or wrong. It only means there is a new opportunity for getting it right.
Our region cannot afford getting it wrong.
