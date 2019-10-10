Hundreds of breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and corporate and community members are uniting at the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk.
The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer – South Suburban 5K walk will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday at Centennial Park in Orland Park. Parking is at 15608 Park Station Blvd., Orland Park.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. the day of the walk or register early at makingstrideswalk.org/southsuburbanil.
There is no registration fee, however, donations are appreciated at the time of registration or at the walk.
The Making Strides event includes the 5K walk, music, kids activities, selfie station, vendors, breast cancer awareness merchandise and a breast cancer survivor recognition ceremony.
Last year, 1,050 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer participants raised $172,000 in the south suburbs for the American Cancer Society to invest in research; provide free, comprehensive information and support to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s likely to be most treatable.
Avon is the national presenting sponsor for American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events.
For more information, contact Karen Bruck at 708-633-7771 or karen.bruck@cancer.org. Like them on Facebook at South Suburban Making Strides Against Breast Cancer-5K.
