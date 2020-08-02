Chicago resident Larue Fitch arrived in his hometown of Kankakee on Saturday morning as he completed a 38-mile run from 142nd Street and South Cicero Avenue in Crestwood to his hometown of Kankakee. A 2001 Bishop McNamara graduate and former principal at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center in Kankakee, Fitch was running to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement and to those fighting for justice for Breonna Taylor.
- Photos by David Volden, for the Daily Journal
