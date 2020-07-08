With the weatherman saying there’s more 90-plus degree days coming, this news couldn’t come at a better time. The splash pads at Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Diamond Point Park and at Manteno’s Legacy Park are now reopened.
Both parks ask visitors to follow CDC guidelines, and have the following posted rules: No more than 50 people in the splash pad area and wash/sanitize hands before and after use.
Bourbonnais’ splash pad hours are 10 a.m. to dusk, while Manteno’s are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
