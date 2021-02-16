Every day, more children in Illinois are diagnosed with critical illnesses that would qualify them for Make-A-Wish. In fact, more than 100 wish children in Illinois are waiting for volunteers to help grant their wishes, according to a press release.
Wishes are happening now, and volunteers are needed in the Kankakee area to work with families in safely distanced ways following local, state and CDC guidelines. Volunteers bilingual in Spanish and English are especially needed.
The anticipation of a wish can be the hope a child needs to get through another treatment, painful procedure or simply another day, according to a press release. Most importantly, wishes can improve a child’s quality of life. While travel wishes have been postponed, many other wishes continue to be granted. Wish granting volunteers work in teams of two to help a child discover the heart of their wish and, with support from Make-A-Wish staff, grant a life-changing wish with everlasting impact.
To become a volunteer, the first step is to attend a Volunteer Information Webinar. Sign up at wish.org/illinois/our-events.
All Make-A-Wish volunteers must be over 21; complete an application, reference and background check; and attend a brief online training to begin granting wishes. For more information, contact talent@illinois.wish.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.