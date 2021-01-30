The Kankakee County area will be under a winter storm warning from 3 p.m. today until 6 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather System is forecasting heavy, wet snow and winds to develop this afternoon into the overnight hours. A total snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches is possible this weekend.
This afternoon, snow could accumulate 1 to 3 inches with higher wind gusts possible.
The height of the storm is expect in the evening hours tonight. This evening and into the overnight hours, forecasters say the chance of snow is 100%. Forecasts call for easterly wind gusts expected to reach 30 to 35 mph, and 5 to 8 inches of snow by morning.
NWS says travel could be very difficult due to very low visibilities and snow-packed roads. Power outages are also possible.
On Sunday, periods of mixed winter precipitation are possible. There's an 80% chance of snow, with 1 to 3 inches expected on Sunday.
