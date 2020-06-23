BRADLEY — One of the mainstays of the Bradley Fire Department, Lt. Tari Roselius, will be retiring from the village force at month’s end.
Lt. Roselius, hired in June 2003, turned in her resignation as she will be entering a related profession. Roselius will begin as a nurse in AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee as a medical intensive care unit nurse.
She expects to begin her new career on July 15. She was the only woman on the fire force.
The village administration plans to fill the soon-to-be-vacant position, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said. After Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Watson said he hoped to have the staff position filled in July.
The position has a starting salary of about $57,500.
Now 40, Roselius said she began her Bradley career at age 2 as a part-time officer.
A 1998 graduate of Central High School in Clifton, Roselius said she is filled with mixed emotions as she embarks on this new career.
“The time is right,” she said after the meeting. “I will miss all of these people. I know it’s going to be hard to walk away.”
She recently completed the nursing program at Parkland Community College in Champaign.
The department has only six firefighters so the loss of one firefighters does have an impact. The village administration has announced its intention of expanding the department and adding a second fire station, most likely in the northern portion of the village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!