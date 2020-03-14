Although he wasn’t born a wizard like the fictional Harry Potter, Ed Reno decided upon a life as a magician at the age of 9. His career choice was made in 1870, when he attended a performance by a traveling magician in his hometown of Baldwinsville, New York.
Born Edward Munn Burdick, his first “show business” job (at 10 cents a day) was beating a drum to attract customers to a magic show tent at the county fairground. He was 12 years old, and was already practicing and perfecting his magic tricks (to the dismay of his straitlaced father, who told the boy that no good could come of such “tomfoolery”).
By the time Reno died at his longtime home in Kankakee more than seven decades later, he had traveled the world performing magic for both royalty and commoners, delighted untold thousands of children with his tricks, and been recognized as “the dean of American magicians” by the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
The young magician’s “big break” came in 1876 at the age of 15, when he was discovered by theatrical promoter F. J. Fiske. He was booked for a year-long tour, playing theaters in Australia, England, Russia, and Japan; among those enjoying his show were Queen Victoria of England, the Czar of Russia, and the Japanese Mikado.
The tour also resulted in a new name for the boy from Baldwinsville: Edward Burdick became “Ed Reno.” The name Reno was chosen, according to one short biography on the Internet, because it was “easy to spell and remember and allowed typesetters to use very large type on posters and handbills.” During his long career, Reno was promoted under a variety of titles, including “Reno the Great,” “Professor Reno,” “Reno the Illusionist,” “Prince of Entertainers,” and “King of Conjurors.”
After returning to the United States from his world tour, Reno traveled for several years with a minstrel show, then in 1880 joined with Ed Vann to form a touring magic show, “Reno and Vann’s Mystic Consolidation.” Six years later, he formed a different partnership, marrying Emma Austin in Atchison, Kansas. He taught his new bride how to perform magic, and she worked as his stage assistant. Emma became so proficient that she later made separate stage appearances, billed as “Madame Reno, Empress of Magic.”
In 1895, Reno partnered with his advance agent, William B. Alvord, for an ambitious undertaking: a touring “magical circus.” The circus, which traveled the country for more than a decade, featured magicians, contortionists, a wirewalker, acrobats, a band, and even a small zoo. The circus operated only during the summer months, leaving Reno free to perform magic shows during the winter.
In about 1900, the Reno family (which by then included three daughters and a son) relocated to Kankakee, which would be “home base” for the magician until his death on April 2, 1949.
For much of his career, Reno was associated with the Redpath Bureau, a booking agency that represented many famous speakers and other entertainers. Most of the venues where Redpath booked its clients were smaller theaters, regional conventions, fairs, and Chautauqua gatherings (week-long tent meetings featuring inspirational speakers, musical groups, and performers like Reno).
“Although never a ‘big-city’ magician,” noted the Kankakee Daily Journal in his obituary, “Ed Reno was known throughout the nation as a magician of the small towns, county seats, and rural centers. Perhaps because of this he was known personally by more people in the United States than any other magician....Reno was a close associate of all the big persons in magic, but he remained always as he appeared to his Kankakee friends and neighbors, a simple, small town man.”
Reno didn’t confine his magic to stage appearances; he enjoying playing tricks on unsuspecting strangers. “Mr. Reno took great pleasure,” noted the Daily Journal obituary, “in entering a hotel or store in some strange city — or even in Kankakee—and completely baffling the clerks and spectators by making money disappear and doing countless of his other special tricks.”
Ed Reno’s high standing among his fellow magicians was evidenced by such events as his 85th birthday party, when magicians from all over the country gathered at Starved Rock State Park to honor him with “a night of magic under the stars.” The magician, noted the Daily Journal, “attracted magic personalities from all over the world to the modest Reno home in Kankakee...a mecca for such personalities for many years.”
Affectionately known as “Uncle Ed” to many younger performers, Reno was “not hesitant to share many of his professional secrets with newcomers...and others to whom he gave a fatherly influence in an unselfish way.”
Known as the oldest practicing magician in the United States, Reno continued performing well into his eighties. He died in his home at 157 S. Greenwood on April 2, 1949, at the age of 87, and was buried in Kankakee’s Mound Grove Cemetery.
