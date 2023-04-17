The former long-running variety entertainment show, Madcaps, which once was Bishop McNamara Catholic High School’s signature fundraiser, returned for the first time since 1988 over the weekend.

Hundreds of alumni walked in the doors of their alma mater between the two-day event and were guided to a variety of performances in transformed rooms throughout the school.

In a fun coincidence, the return of the event in the year 2023 brought out a total of 2,023 attendees.

Tags

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

Recommended for you