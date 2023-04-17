Snow this morning will taper off this afternoon, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Robin Betourne portrays a nun alongside members of the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association as they perform "Catholic Comedy Delight" on Friday at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School during the return of the school's variety show fundraiser Madcaps.
Jerry Downs, lead singer of The Silhouettes and Bishop McNamara alumnus, performs Friday at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School during the return of the school's variety show fundraiser Madcaps. Downs and his band have performed numerous times at Madcaps, the first being in 1982.
Lillian Hurt, center, as Cinderella, answers a dating question in the Convince the Prince game show performed by Acting Out Theatre Company on Friday at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School during the return of the school's variety show fundraiser Madcaps.
Audience members enjoy "Catholic Comedy Delight" performed by the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association in the Black Box Theatre on Friday at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School during the return of the school's variety show fundraiser Madcaps.
Paula Sutter portrays a nun as part of the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association's "Catholic Comedy Delight" on Friday at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School during the return of the school's variety show fundraiser Madcaps.
The former long-running variety entertainment show, Madcaps, which once was Bishop McNamara Catholic High School’s signature fundraiser, returned for the first time since 1988 over the weekend.
Hundreds of alumni walked in the doors of their alma mater between the two-day event and were guided to a variety of performances in transformed rooms throughout the school.
In a fun coincidence, the return of the event in the year 2023 brought out a total of 2,023 attendees.
The show made its return in celebration of the school’s 100th anniversary this year to emulate the performances and experiences of the past.
Live Irish music, as well as Irish beer, flowed from the Madcaps Irish Pub, normally the school’s Common Grounds Coffee Shop. The art room looked like the set of “Jeopardy!” as Bill Yohnka hosted “The World Famous Kankakee County Quiz Show” and the library became the stage for alumnus and former Madcaps performer Tim Hanning’s “Tim… That’s Amazing! Magic Show.”
Local theater groups put on some comedic entertainment as Acting Out Theatre Company performed the game show “Convince the Prince,” and the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association performed a reminiscent “Catholic Comedy Delight” for the Catholic school grads.
Several live music acts graced the halls over the weekend, including alumnus Jerry Downs’ band, The Silhouettes, in the main gym, while the cafeteria, transformed into the Boulevard Room Jazz Cafe, and the Celtic Knot room hosted even more.
Madcaps ran from 1974 through 1988 and was held within the hallways, classrooms, gymnasium and cafeteria of the school along Brookmont Boulevard, raised in excess of $1,079,649 — which would be the equivalent to $11 million in today’s world — for the private school.
The fundraising total for this year’s return has yet to be revealed, but all the participants and volunteers left the evening rich with nostalgia.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
