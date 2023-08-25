Graham McGrath photo

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The body of Graham McGrath, a Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate, was recovered Thursday from a lake at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The 19-year-old McGrath fell overboard off a wake boat Wednesday evening. He was one of 13 people onboard, according to news reports.

McGrath, the son of Tim and Stephanie McGrath, of Bourbonnais, was a student at the university. He was a 2021 graduate of Bishop McNamara.

