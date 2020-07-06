Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton visited Kankakee on Thursday to meet with area business owners, local lawmakers and community stakeholders.
Her first stop of the day was at the Alkebulan Black History Museum where she met with Dr. Leonard Porter, the founder of the museum.
“At a time in history when the fight for racial justice is at a critical juncture, knowing the history is important to charting our path forward,” she posted to her Facebook page while on the tour.
During her time in Kankakee she visited a number of businesses during a business tour curated by Brad Benoit, the city of Kankakee’s business attraction and retention coordinator. With city officials as guides — including Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and Benoit — Stratton visited Stefari Cafe, La Delicia, Burfield + Remington and Auto Lab.
She also went on a river tour from Bird Park to Cobb Park.
