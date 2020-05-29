KANKAKEE — Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong has been appointed to the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew Board. The R3 Board was established in 2019 under the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. The goal is to direct cannabis revenues toward communities that have been disproportionately impacted by systemic policies related to the War on Drugs.
The board will administer grants that will be used to improve economic development, youth development and civic legal aid. Additionally, funds will be used to help reduce gun violence in the community, provide services and re-entry opportunities for those involved in the criminal justice system, and support educational and health programs.
“Kankakee County has numerous designated R3 areas damaged by the War on Drugs and Kankakee should and now is represented on the local level at the R3 board through the mayor’s office,” State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst said in a press release.
Parkhurst has been an R3 board member since last fall and supported the mayor's appointment, according to a press release.
Toi Hutchinson, who serves as senior advisor to the governor on cannabis control, said that in order for the board to be successful, it must have competent and insightful leaders, including individuals who not only have professional experience, but personalized insight on the process of aiding disproportionate communities.
“The commitment the mayor has brought to social work and constituent service alone have transformed the landscape of Kankakee’s population for the better and must be commended," she said in a press release.
Additionally, the city of Kankakee meets, through verified data, all the qualifications that would elicit aid from the R3 program, she said.
“I am honored to be the appointee for our region," Wells-Armstrong said. "My background as a social worker and certified addictions counselor informs my perspective in regard to systemic oppression and inequity. The spirit of this legislation addresses years of injustices and provides the resources needed to aid in crime reduction, create economic opportunities for those impacted to participate in the industry, and further educate the community regarding the legislation."
The board is chaired by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, in addition to the Attorney General, directors of six state agencies, and four legislators. Additional board members will also be appointed as representatives from community based-providers, violence reduction experts and those who have been previously incarcerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!