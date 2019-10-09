Lowe’s, partnering with First Alert, will host a Fire Safety Day from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Children can participate in the free Build and Grow Kids’ Workshop and build a fire truck. There will be a how-to clinic on smoke alarm installation, a raffle and more.
The Bradley fire department and the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District will also participate in the event.
For more information, call Lowe’s Bradley manager Arthur Wise at 815-933-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!