The leasing of the former Sears Logistics location in Manteno to Lowe's Home Improvement is the largest industrial lease ever in the Chicagoland market, not including warehouses built for a specific tenant, according to the real estate company which worked the deal.
In a Crain's Chicago report, following Wednesday's Daily Journal story which broke the news of the deal, Colliers International, the company which brokered the deal with KIN Properties, said the 1.4-million-square-feet of space is the largest lease for an existing property.
According to early reports, it appears Lowe's would like the site to be in operation within 60 to 90 days.
Lowe's will be using the location as a warehouse to supply a number of its stores. Specifics regarding the lease, when Lowe's will move in and how many people may be employed are not yet available.
There have been other leases for more square footage, but those leases were signed based on built-to-suit deals. The former Sears property was vacant and KIN was seeking a new occupant.
KIN, based in Boca Raton, Fla., has owned the 32-acre property since 2013 when it paid $24 million for the land and structure. KIN purchased the property from Bagy Wrinkle L.P. Baby Wrinkle had owned the property since it was constructed.
Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and Manteno mayor, said the goal had been to find a single occupant for the site, but plans were being discussed as to dividing the location into smaller segments to make it easier to rent.
Fortunately, one client was found.
While the Manteno site is outside of the Chicago metro region, Nugent said the lower cost of leasing offsets the issue of distance.
"This is a considerably less expensive to rent than the new buildings being built today. When you weigh the dollars per square foot, these existing buildings are better deals," he said.
The nearly $1 million upgrade to the StoneCrest Manor Senior Assisted Living complex in Momence is complete, owner Dr. Miguel Castro reported.
Castro, who owns Manteno Springs, 600 N. Birch St., Manteno, in addition to StoneCrest, 110 Harvard St., Momence, said he has owned the Momence location since 1986.
When he purchased the property more than 30 years ago it was a motel. He transformed the location to a 20-unit assisted living complex in 2003 and that is when it became an Illinois-licensed assisted living center. The location now can accommodate up to 48 seniors, ages 55 and older.
Dr. Castro noted the Momence location is designed for seniors who are not ill, but rather those need only basic help for independent living.
Now retired, Dr. Castro, 83, had been a family practice doctor in Kankakee since 1970.
Jeff Jarvis, a Kankakee-based architect, designed the modifications.
A resident of Bourbonnais, Dr. Castro said his goal was rather simple for the long-term senior center: make the location as accommodating as possible.
Manteno Springs, which he acquired in 1995, offers accommodations for up to 24 seniors.
