BRADLEY — A struggling nursing home in Bradley is facing yet another fine after a state inspection.
In its quarterly report released last week, the state revealed that it had fined GreenTree of Bradley Rehab and Health $25,000 in April for the alleged failure to monitor the use of medication.
The nursing home’s administrator did not return a call for comment Monday.
In another investigation last October, the state Department of Public Health found three resident care violations at GreenTree, then known as River North of Bradley Health & Rehabilitation Center. The result was $27,200 in fines.
In July 2018, the department levied a $27,200 fine against River North for a violation related to caring for a resident’s wound.
The nursing home appealed those earlier penalties, but a state spokeswoman on Monday did not have immediate access to information on those appeals.
Overall, River North is deemed “much below average,” the lowest rating among Kankakee County’s nursing homes, according to the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services’ website.
In the summer of 2018, the federal agency threatened to stop reimbursing the nursing home for its Medicare and Medicaid residents because of the home’s regulatory issues, but reversed itself after the facility returned to compliance.
Last year, the Chicago-area owners of GreenTree got in a legal dispute regarding management of the home, pitting 30 percent owner Benjamin Friedman against the family of Marshall Mauer.
In January 2018, Friedman was locked out by the Mauer family, but as of Monday, he still was listed as the 30 percent owner on the federal website.
The Cook County courts website indicates the parties have yet to resolve the litigation.
About five months ago, after the Daily Journal ran a number of stories about the nursing home’s struggles, the facility changed its name to GreenTree. The nursing home administrator, JoMarie Silver, and part owner Esther Maryles, said the name change had been in the works for more than a year and had nothing to do with the later bad publicity. They vowed to improve the facility.
While its sign changed in February, GreenTree still has no website; the River North version remains online. GreenTree, however, does have a Facebook page. It includes one review, which is positive.
“My stepfather has been in and out of several nursing homes and rehab places,” a woman wrote. “GreenTree is the only one he’s truly happy at. We love the staff. They treat him with respect and dignity. They also always make us feel welcome while visiting.”
The other area nursing home listed as receiving a fine in the last quarter was Gilman Healthcare Center in Iroquois County’s Gilman — $25,000 for an alleged failure to administer medications as ordered.
Similar to GreenTree, it also is rated “much below average” by the federal government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!