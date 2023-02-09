Daily Journal logo

BRADLEY — Construction of a 50-unit, low-income senior citizen apartment complex in Bradley is set to begin this fall and occupancy is slated for fall 2024.

At Tuesday’s Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission, New Directions Housing Corporation, a Lombard-based development company, unsuccessfully sought a reduction in the size of the development’s parking lot from 125 spaces to 100.

Despite that setback, Rodger Brown, president of New Directions, said the two-story project — to be known as Bradley Pointe Residences — is slated to begin within the next several months.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

