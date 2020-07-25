The U.S. Census is most definitely a count of the population. More importantly, the census is what the federal government uses to decide where to direct money. And early indications are the Kankakee region will lose important, needed funding because thus far, the count is low. In some cases, very low.
As of this week, the U.S. Census response rate — the number of households that have responded to the mailed questionnaire — is at a disturbingly low 54.1 percent in Kankakee.
Kankakee is trailing its self-reporting response rate of 2010 Census, when it was 64.6 percent.
To be fair, 2020 — thanks to COVID-19 — is a year unlike any other.
“We need these numbers to improve greatly,” said Barbi Brewer-Watson, Kankakee’s economic and community development executive director and the person charged with the assignment of getting the city counted. “My goal is to get at least 90 percent of the city’s population counted.”
She explained the Census count establishes the number base of which many formulas use to calculate dollars being returned to a community.
“We just need the count to be as accurate as possible,” she said. “These numbers help provide the roads we drive on as well as the sidewalks we walk on.”
It isn’t just roads and sidewalks. It helps the government make decisions as to where an estimated $675 billion per year is directed for schools, hospitals, public works and other capital items. The numbers are used to help expanding businesses decide where to locate, which puts people to work.
She has a long way to go, but Brewer-Watson is not alone.
In Manteno, the census response rate so far is 78.4 percent.
Chris LaRocque, Manteno administrator, said the village reached a response of more than 80 percent in the last census.
“It doesn’t seem like our community gets a whole lot of prompting,” he said. “It would be great to get between 95 and 100 percent.”
Getting an accurate census count will affect funding for state and federal programs that trickle down to the local level, he said.
“Our message to people is this is important, not necessarily for village revenue but for schools, townships, roads,” LaRocque said. “Everything funnels down from a federal level, so it’s important to get as many people to respond as possible.”
The response rate in Manteno is on the high end compared to other municipalities, but the ultimate goal is to get 100 percent of residents counted, LaRocque added.
“That’s why the Census [takers] work so hard,” he said. “It matters for the bottom line in every community.”
Across Illinois, the response rate is 67.1 percent. Nationally, the response rate stands at 62.3 percent.
These numbers indicate there is plenty of room for improvement.
Brewer-Watson noted that according to data, Kankakee’s north and east sides are struggling in terms of completed Census forms. The city’s south and west sides are better but quite some distance from high marks.
Because of the COVID virus and because of immigrant fears, there are significant hurdles for Brewer-Watson and other officials to battle to get a close to an accurate count as possible.
Brewer-Watson noted the city receives a considerable sum of federal money. Money that comes to Kankakee by way of the federal government includes Workforce Innovation and Opportunity funds; Title I education funds (to aid low to moderate income students); and Community Development Block Grant (assist with housing, public services for youth, homeless, mental health and disabilities. Also can be used for small and minority-owned businesses).
In 2017, Kankakee County received $6.3 million in Title I dollars, of which Kankakee School District 111 received the bulk. In that same year, the county received $463,162 of block grant money. Again, Kankakee received the most, Brewer-Watson noted.
Del Skimerhorn, Kankakee County planning manager, said the county has been monitoring the response rate for the unicorporated areas.
“It’s at 67.3 percent now,” he said. “We have brochures to send out and are working with other departments.”
How will the county be affected financially if numbers don’t improve?
“I wouldn’t know anything about that,” Skimerhorn said. “I know grant money and tax dollars are tied into that. How that’s going to be affected and tracked and all that, I’m no expert on any of that. I don’t know when the Census is going to be completed because of the COVID-19. I think everything is going to be delayed.”
Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said the effect is huge.
“It can be devastating to any community if the [population numbers] are not accurate,” Schore said. “If you lose 20 to 30 percent, then you are talking layoffs of public works, public safety. And that bad number sticks with you for 10 years.
“People should know this is their tax money they pay coming back to their community. It’s a win-win.”
Tara Latz, finance director for Bourbonnais, said the Census count affects the two biggest sources of revenue: state income tax and use tax.
Use tax is a form of sales tax designed to distribute the tax burden fairly among consumers and assure fair competition between in-state and out-of-state businesses. Illinois, like most other states, imposes use tax on the privilege of using goods within their borders as a complement to sales taxes.
This tax applies to individuals, businesses and organizations. Illinois law requires you to pay tax at Illinois rates on purchases you make for use or consumption in Illinois.
Bourbonnais’ 2010 Census population was 18,631. Illinois Municipal League estimates a municipality will receive $105 per person from state income tax revenue.
In the 2021 fiscal budget that meant Bourbonnais received $1.95 million. If the 2020 population number decreases by 5 percent, the village would loss $100,000. The 5 percent loss would come to $33,000.
Regarding the workforce innovation funds, operated through the Grundy, Kankakee and Livingston Workforce Board in downtown Kankakee, a total of $2.1 million came here. The organization, which assists in workforce preparation and employment, has numerous Kankakee clients.
Brewer-Watson noted a Census under-count would take a bite out of those streams of funding, although she did not know to what extent at this point.
Tentatively, door-to-door Census takers are scheduled for Aug. 1 through Oct. 31.
In the meantime, Momence has been trying to improve on its response rate.
“We’re at 67.8 percent, and at this time last year, we were at 71 or 72 percent, so we’re very close,” Alderman David Cook said. “At some point we anticipate the door knocking by the Census Bureau to start helping.”
The Census data is used as the backbone for any number of federal or state grants as well. Again, a lackluster count, would make the area less attractive for grant funding.
“Everything all goes back to the Census. And if we are unable to get these funds, it will lead to a huge gap in what we are able to do to assist our residents,” she said.
Completed Census data is set to be delivered to the White House in December.
