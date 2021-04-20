Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Some rain may mix in. High 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.