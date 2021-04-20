As LoveALatte prepares to enter its third season at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, the organization has been hosting pop-ups to provide coffee and a smile around the county.
LoveALatte Coffee was established as a nonprofit pop-up coffee shop in 2018. The organization is a job-training opportunity for young adults with disabilities in Kankakee County. The interns receive hands-on training in customer service, money management and beverage preparation, among other skills related to future successful employment.
At a pop-up last Friday at the Kankakee Sheriff’s Department, founders Jennifer Carroll and Lori Grzelak worked with intern Brandon Merrill to prepare coffee, from cold brews to lattes, for those who work in the building. Carroll and Grzelak both work in special education in the area, and created LoveALatte with the tagline “Coffee, treats and sweet eats prepared by special people.”
“Lori and I have taught together in Manteno and Kankakee, and we realized that when our students got out of high school, there’s some but not a lot of diversity and opportunities for our students,” said Carroll, who got the ball rolling with former students and children of friends to create the first group of interns.
Rather than use a basic coffee maker, the interns use a pour-over method which Carroll explained enhances their abilities. Grzelak shared the training manual that the interns use that is broken down with visual steps to help interns learn each task required for making the drinks.
“What is precious is when we get a new volunteer — which would be a neurotypical adult or teen — and when our interns say ‘no, no, no’ and they correct them on the instructions,” shared Grzelak.
LoveALatte currently works with 11 interns. Most of the interns are 18 and over and have graduated from high school. Some are participants in transition programs.
Merrill, one of the original interns, showcased his coffee-making skills while preparing drinks for customers. This is his third season with LoveALatte and he said he enjoys meeting people in the community and making the hand-crafted beverages.
LoveALatte secured a red trailer that it uses at outdoor pop-ups and at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market every Saturday.
“The first year at the market was a good year, the next year at the market was a fabulous year,” Carroll said, adding that the long-term goal of the organization is to one day have a permanent storefront.
At both pop-ups and the farmers market, they have coffee grounds (both regular and decaf) for sale, as well as LoveALatte merch, including shirts and ball caps. Also on display are a poster board including photos of the organization from over the years with information on its mission.
“We believe everyone can learn, everyone can work [and] everyone is an important member of our society,” the board reads.
LoveALatte’s next pop up will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Cranky Mike’s Popcorn in Momence. For more information, visit lovealatteecoffee.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.