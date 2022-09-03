KANKAKEE — The handmade wooden sign adorning the wall behind the counter at Bob and Zandra Cross’ religious goods store seems a fitting encapsulation of what has carried the Kankakee couple through the past 45 years.

A decades-old gift from a friend, the sign displays the first word of the name of their business in bold, golden-yellow letters — “LOVE.”

The “love” shared between the couple — now in their 80s and preparing to retire and close shop at the end of the month — is evident as they stand side by side beneath the sign, effortlessly recreating a pose for a photo that ran in the Daily Journal in 1990.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

