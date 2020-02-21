GRANT PARK — A Love's Travel Stop has taken another step toward building in Grant Park and the $8 million development could be fueling vehicles by October 2021, a company official said Thursday.
Those details were shared after the Grant Park Planning and Zoning Commission approved the commercial zoning request and special use permit, partially clearing the way for construction on a 7-acre parcel on the northeast portion of the village where Illinois 1/17 connects with Illinois 1.
The zoning requests were granted by 4-1 votes. Because the commission is only an advisory arm to the Grant Park Village Board, the request must be also accepted by the village trustees.
Chad Bruner, a Love's Travel Shop & Country Stores real estate project manager, said the tentative 2021 construction timeline is likely due to the fact the company's construction calendar has rapidly filled.
If construction takes place in 2021, Bruner said development would begin in the spring and the project would take about seven months to complete.
While some residents expressed concerns as to how Love's could negatively impact the village, Bruner said this Love's development is much smaller than the Love's complexes operated in Kankakee and Dwight.
He described the proposed Grant Park development as a "convenient-type store which sells diesel fuel."
It is anticipated the village board will follow the recommendations of the zoning board at Monday's Grant Park board meeting.
Grant Park Mayor Martin Roth said after the meeting the village is in need to development to raise tax revenues to help fund projects and improvements.
"Grant Park needs tax dollars, perhaps more than other towns," he said.
Prior to the vote, citizens were given the opportunity to address the commission. While most were again opposed the project, there were those who registered support.
One resident, Lynn Gibris, presented a 152-signature petition supporting the project.
Others had concerns regarding potential soil and water contamination as well as a truck stop not being the desired improvements needed within the village.
After the vote, two of those opposed to the project — Jane Johnson and Christine Wick — expressed disappointment.
"It was like they didn't care," Wick said of the commission. "It was like their minds were made up before. This is classic urban sprawl. I think Grant Park can do better than this."
Voting in favor of the project were members Paul Eggert, Cheryl VanDyke, Steve Heckler and Matt Schonts. Voting against the requests was Nick Gore.
Love's is an Oklahoma City, Okla.-based company which operates more than 500 stations through the United States.
