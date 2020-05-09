Bluesmen Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs once sang about an institution that existed in many American communities:
“I’m old, I’m helpless and feeble
And the days of my youth have gone by
And it’s over the hill to the poor house
I must wander alone there to die.”
Although it didn’t require climbing a hill to get there, Kankakee County did have a “poor house” (actually, a poor farm) for more than a century. The first Kankakee County Poor Farm was located about 1-mile northeast of what is now the Village of Bonfield. It was purchased by the county in 1856 from George Smith for $1,600. In 1958, some 102 years later, the County Poor Farm (then located in Kankakee at Entrance Avenue north of Mertens Street) finally closed its doors.
Local government responsibility for housing and feeding “paupers” (usually elderly, physically disabled, or mentally ill people unable to support themselves financially) has been in existence since the founding of the United States. There was a period in the 1860s and 1870s when the individual townships in Kankakee County were required to provide for the needs of paupers, but before and after that time, a county farm was in existence.
In May 1890, the Kankakee County Board of Supervisors faced a crisis: the existing county poor farm was running out of room. The board was notified the Eastern Illinois Hospital for the Insane (later Kankakee State Hospital) would soon be discharging three “incurable patients” to be cared for by the county. (At that time, each county served by the state hospital was assigned a quota for patients. When that quota was exceeded, patients would be released to the county.) The Kankakee Gazette reported “The county must provide for these and others to follow as best it can outside of the county house until the new house is ready for use.”
The next month, the County Board’s “committee on the erection of a county almshouse,” reported it had reviewed four different sites for a new poor farm. It recommended purchasing a tract of farmland with existing buildings located north of Kankakee along Entrance Avenue. The 22-acre property was owned by Kankakee Township and could be purchased for $5,000.
At its meeting on June 20, 1890, the County Board approved buying the property, and 20 acres of land adjoining it to the west, to bring the total size of the farm to 42 acres. The additional acreage cost $2,500. Also approved was a contract with architect C.D. Henry Sr., of Bonfield, to prepare plans for a three-story stone building to be erected on the new Kankakee County Poor Farm grounds. A sum of $13,000 was set aside to pay for construction of the new building (when that building was completed in 1893, the final cost came to $17,000).
In May 1894, a reporter for the Kankakee Times made an unannounced visit to the poor farm and wrote a lengthy article on his impressions. In the new building, he noted, “we could not help observing how clean everything looked, especially the floors and stairs.” He had a far different impression of “the old building, which has been standing a number of years doing duty as a poor house. The old building has long outlived its age of usefulness and should be torn down.”
Superintendent R. H. Sawyer told the reporter the farm housed 30 inmates, although there had been 40 during the winter months. The average cost to the county for each inmate, including food and clothing, was $2 per week.
“A very good table is set at the poor farm,” the reporter noted, including at dinner “meat, potatoes, pudding, tea or milk. … No one is allowed to go away hungry.” Three-fourths of the farm property — 30 acres — was used to produce all the vegetables and most of the meat served there. “Mr. Sawyer is assisted in the farm work by the more intelligent class of patients,” he reported. Patients also cooked the three meals served each day.
Describing the farm’s inmates, he observed three men who were “seated on a settee in a corridor. A more inanimate trio of human beings it would be hard to find. Apathetic describes them exactly.” Another group “was seated around a red-hot stove during our visit and seemed from their melancholy attitudes to be meditating over the past.”
The Kankakee County Poor Farm shut down in 1958. The reason for closing the facility was described by County Board Chairman George R. Luehrs: “Old age pensions and other retirement funds have virtually eliminated the need for a county farm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!