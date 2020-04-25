While laying the tracks for its interurban line in 1906, the Chicago & Southern Traction Company encountered few obstacles; it was mostly built on flat prairie country, with only one medium-sized stream (the south branch of Rock Creek, just outside Manteno) to be bridged.
But from the day the first electric passenger car pulled out of Kankakee in late 1907, the line’s management was forced to deal, again and again, with one major obstacle: money. In 1910, for example, expenses exceeded revenue by $75,000. Losses continued, and the company was forced into receivership on Oct. 11, 1911.
Four months later, a new organization, the Chicago & Interurban Traction Company, purchased all the property of the Chicago & Southern located outside the Chicago city limits.
The trackage and other assets located inside the city were bought by the Chicago City Railway.
A major route change soon took place: the northern terminus of the Kankakee line was moved two miles closer to downtown Chicago, from 79th and Halsted to 63rd and Halsted. The change allowed passengers direct access to the Chicago Elevated Railways (the “El”), a faster means of reaching the Loop than city trolleys.
The new ownership revived the failing Kankakee line for a time. “Weekend and holiday business was very good in the summer months. People were glad to be out and going somewhere,” wrote James J. Buckley in the Central Electric Railfans’ Association magazine.
One major attraction each summer in Kankakee was the huge InterState Fair, (only the Illinois State Fair was larger) which drew thousands of visitors. Many of the Chicago-area visitors likely arrived by interurban at the Bradley station, the nearest stop to the fairgrounds.
The line offered excursions (in combination with steam railroads) to such tourist destinations as Niagara Falls, and also rented its cars for special events (somewhat like today’s “party buses,” but with a more sedate clientele).
Each Thursday from 1918 until 1927, a special interurban car made the Chicago-to-Kankakee trip. Identified as “Cook County Hospital Car 1,” it conveyed patients from the Cook County Psychopathic Hospital to the Kankakee State Hospital. Divided into separate sections for men and women patients, the car had reclining seats for invalids, as well as conventional trolley seats. The windows were covered with steel mesh and the doors were locked to prevent escapes.
Like most forms of rail transportation, the interurban cars were sometimes involved in accidents.
On Oct. 9, 1918, the Chicago Tribune reported that two Kankakee interurban cars had collided near Bradley.
“No one was killed, but a number of passengers were bruised and lacerated by flying glass,” noted the newspaper.
A more serious accident, three years earlier in Chicago Heights, involved a Kankakee interurban car, a horse-drawn wagon, an automobile and a man on a bicycle.
“The bright headlight on an interurban car frightened the horses,” reported the Tribune, “and they swerved to one side, throwing the cyclist, Hans Marquardt, under the wheels of the automobile. Marquardt was killed.”
The oddest of all interurban accidents didn’t affect a Kankakee car, but one on the Chicago, Aurora and Elgin line: a collision with a herd of elephants.
On July 10, 1927, the “Roarin’ Elgin” interurban crashed into a group of eight Hagenbeck and Wallace Circus elephants crossing the tracks in the city of Aurora.
One of the elephants was bowled over and fell on a circus trainer, crushing him to death. The other elephants stampeded and had to be rounded up by circus workers.
By the early 1920s, money problems were again plaguing the Kankakee line, as operating costs kept rising while revenues declined. The company cut service and raised fares, which created short-term financial improvement that eventually backfired as riders found alternate means of transportation.
By 1922, the company was deep in debt to its supplier of electricity, Public Service Company of Northern Illinois. Once again, the line was forced into receivership.
Declining ridership was fueled by highway and street improvements that made automobile travel more practical and desirable.
The heaviest blow to the Chicago & Interurban Traction Company’s fortunes, however, was dealt by the Illinois Central Railroad.
In the mid-1920s, the IC began converting its south suburban service to electric power and elevating its tracks to eliminate grade crossings.
“As the electrification construction progressed,” wrote James J. Buckley,” it became painfully evident that the Kankakee line would lose much of its Harvey business and that Crete and the Heights would be tough to hold against the competition of high-speed electric trains on private right-of-way practically as straight as an arrow.”
In January 1926, the Chicago & Interurban’s officers made a painful decision, petitioning the Illinois Commerce Commission for permission to abandon its line. Permission was eventually granted, and at 7:25 p.m. on April 23, 1927, a Kankakee to Chicago interurban car slowly climbed the Schuyler Avenue hill and headed north. It carried no passengers, only records and other material from the closed Kankakee office.
