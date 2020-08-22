For almost three-fourths of a century, a Kankakee summer tradition has been walking up to the window of a Dairy Queen store and ordering a curly topped soft-serve ice cream cone.
The first-ever portions of soft-serve ice cream (it wasn’t yet called Dairy Queen, and it wasn’t in a cone) were dispensed on Aug. 4, 1938, at Sherwood “Sherb” Noble’s ice cream store at 255 S. West Ave. in Kankakee. Soft-serve ice cream was served at a higher temperature than traditional ice cream, resulting in a product that (in the words of its inventors) “didn’t freeze the taste buds and allowed a person to fully enjoy the flavor.”
To test the market for this new form of ice cream, Noble partnered with the inventors to run an “all you can eat for 10 cents” event at his Kankakee ice cream store. The ice cream was scooped out into serving cups, since the dispensers used to fill cones had not yet been developed. “The reaction was very good, we served over 1,600 servings in two hours,” Noble wrote in a 1973 history of his business. “We had ice cream all up and down the block, even had them eating ice cream in the corner tavern down the street which was very unusual for this place.”
The crowd was so large and enthusiastic, recalled Noble’s daughter Christie, “Dad was worried they were going to bust out the windows.”
Despite the successful test, it would be two years before the first actual Dairy Queen store would open. During that time, the DQ name was chosen (suggested by J. F. McCullough, who had, with his son Alex, invented the soft-serve product), and the counter-top freezer/dispenser for soft-serve ice cream was developed.
On June 22, 1940, Noble and the McCulloughs opened the world’s first Dairy Queen store at 501 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.
“This was strictly a walk-in type store, located between two funeral parlors, and with very little parking,” noted Noble. The following year, he opened a second Dairy Queen in Aurora. In Kankakee, he continued to operate his Sherb’s Ice Cream Store on West Avenue and another at 788 E. Court St., both of which sold traditional (“hard-frozen”) ice cream.
Expansion of the Dairy Queen business was placed “on hold” from 1942 until late 1945, while Noble served in the military during World War II. It resumed in 1947, when the first Kankakee Dairy Queen opened on the northwest corner of Station and Wall Streets. Seventy-three years later, that store continues to serve the signature curly topped ice cream cones. Originally serving customers only at its walk-up window, the Station Street store was reconfigured several years ago to offer drive-thru service.
In the same year that he opened the Station Street DQ, Noble also added a third Sherb’s Ice Cream Store in Kankakee, at 911 S. Washington Ave. The Washington Avenue store shared a building with Jerke’s Restaurant. By the mid-1950s, both Sherb’s and Jerke’s had closed; they were replaced by Norm’s Sandwich Shop, a South Side fixture for many years.
In 1954, Noble added a second Kankakee DQ location, on the city’s east side at Maple and Hickory Streets. At about the same time, he opened a Dairy Queen store in Bradley; it was later relocated to 121 S. Main St. in Bourbonnais. Over the years, the number of Dairy Queen stores owned and operated by the Noble family grew to nine. In addition to the two Kankakee stores, there are two in Aurora, and one each in Bourbonnais, Momence, Manteno, Batavia and Geneva. The Dairy Queen brand offers ice cream products in more than 6,500 locations worldwide (in Asian stores, the most popular flavor is green tea).
While other DQ stores have expanded menus to offer hamburgers and other non-ice cream food items and have opened indoor dining areas, the Noble-owned locations have remained true to their roots. They serve customers at walk-up or drive-up windows, and serve only ice cream and other frozen items.
Noble, who died in 1991 at the age of 82, was a traditionalist: “Nothing brought my dad more joy than to hand a cone with a perfect curl to a smiling child, and we are proud to continue that legacy,” said one of his daughters, Sue Stevens.
History repeated itself two summers ago, when the local Dairy Queen stores recreated the 1938 introduction of soft-serve ice cream at Sherb’s in Kankakee. From 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2018, a dime would buy “all the ice cream you can eat.” Just as they did in 1938, hundreds of walk-up customers received a dish of the ice cream, and could return as many times as they wished for refills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!